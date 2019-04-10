BOISE, Idaho — Thursday was an exciting and busy day at Boise State University.

Hundreds attended the investiture ceremony at the Morrison Center for the university's new president, Dr. Marlene Tromp.

And now, after years of work, Boise State's Center for Visual Arts is opened its doors to the public, offering 90,000 square feet for innovative and immersive art galleries.

Tromp cut the ribbon with former Boise State president, Dr. Bob Kustra, who broke ground on the facility during his time at the university.

A Boise State spokesperson said Dr. Tromp plans to honor Kustra's vision for the new building.

"We have eight different full-size art studio labs, again with state-of-the-art equipment, ventilation space and everything a student needs to become a professional artist," said Boise State's interim art director Kathleen Keys.

Hundreds came out for Thursday's grand opening.

The Center for Visual Arts is free and open to the public during regular business hours.

