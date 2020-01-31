Center for Civic Education is helping teach kids the Constitution in a practical way

A handful of Idaho schools traveled to the College of Idaho in Caldwell for "The Citizen and the Constitution" statewide civics competition.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three Idaho schools competed at the College of Idaho Thursday morning in the statewide "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" competition and showcase.

"It's like a mock congressional hearing where basically you have questions based on a number of topics," Noah Rutherford said, a student at Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School. "Our topics were concerning freedom of religion, freedom of expression, self-incrimination and things like that. Then the questions just ask what your opinions are and come to a conclusion based on what your team thinks on that topic."

Teams in attendance included the Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School and Portneuf Valley High School Team.

Some of the students in attendance were enthusiastic about hearing other students argue their points of view.

"I think it's valuable to hear other people's opinions and be really open to every possible angle," Meridian Medical Arts student, Kaydree Rapp said.

The Portneuf Valley High School team won the competition. Team member, Thomas Wheelright from Blackfoot, Idaho said the competition helps him be a better citizen.

"Better understanding the constitution and the basis of all the laws we have just makes you a better citizen and helps you be a better productive member of society," he said.

Some students said the competition is a unique way to learn about government.

"You get to formulate your own opinions and do your own research rather than just sitting in a classroom and taking notes the whole day," Rutherford said.

Meridian Medical Arts student, Jacob Little said it's everyone citizen's duty to learn about government.

"Since it's our government and it's for the people, it's important that we know what it is so we can pretty much know what's going on so we can elect the people we need to run this country," he said.

