BOISE, Idaho — Graduation season is upon us.

Overall, 3.6 million high school seniors are expected to graduate this year.



Only a few will stand at the top of the class.



Two Idaho seniors were named U.S. Presidential Scholars Wednesday -- one of the highest honors any student can achieve.



John Chen from Centennial High School and Megan Clements from Rigby High School were selected based on their SAT or ACT scores, academic achievements and community involvement.



They will be honored next month in Washington, D.C.



More than 5,200 students across the nation qualified for the award.



One of Chen's teachers is also receiving praise.

Steve Bartlett was named as one of the program's distinguished teachers.