Coeur d'Alene will move to all in-person classes, Post Falls holds off for now

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will attend in-person classes five days a week beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday morning to switch from the current orange (moderate) risk level, which calls for a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, to the yellow (minimal) risk level after reviewing data trends on COVID-19 cases in Kootenai County.

When the district operates in yellow, all students — except those enrolled in online school — will attend school in-person every day.

In a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, the Post Falls School District's Board of Trustees voted to hold off on moving to all in-person learning.

The decision about Coeur d'Alene schools comes as the board also voted to change its current risk level metrics to match Panhandle Health District's model, which includes low, minimal, moderate and substantial categories. If the health district changes its risk level, the school board would then discuss adopting the same change going forward.

Kootenai County, and all other counties in North Idaho, are currently sitting in the minimal risk level for coronavirus, according to the Panhandle Health District.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools had previously adopted its own risk categories of minimal, moderate, substantial and critical.

Masks are still required on school property and buses and students are expected to maintain physical distance as much as possible while the district is operating in the yellow level, according to operating plans approved by the board in August.

Schools will also work to maximize the use of outdoor learning and large interior spaces.

“We’re in the business of learning and this is a learning process," said Rebecca Smith, a member of the Board of Trustees, during Friday's meeting.

The district also reminded families in a Facebook post that Wednesday is its new late-start day, with the school day beginning one hour later to allow time for staff collaboration.