CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — August is the National Truancy Prevention month and as students return to school the message Canyon County officials want kids to know to stay in school.

For the last four years, the Canyon County Juvenile Probation Department has hosted a free event that encourages students to do just that.

The event had many fun activities for families such as a kickball tournament, bounce house, dunk tank, and face painting.

Brittany Shaffer, a Canyon County's juvenile probation officer said she is "encouraging kids to stay in school, get their high school education, encouraging youth to go on to college or to trade schools."

"If you don't want to do traditional high school we have information for alternative options to get your diploma or GED," Shaffer continued.

Every year the event has become more and more popular.

This year between 2,000 and 3,000 people came out to the event.

