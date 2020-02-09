Nampa-based school bus company offering incentives for new drivers

Brown Bus Company is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for new hires.

NAMPA, Idaho — As Idaho schools start to reopen for in-person learning - or are at least discussing reopening plans - some school bus companies are now looking to hire drivers.

And one local bus company is adding an extra incentive in the hopes of finding some great candidates.

Brown Bus Company, which serves the Nampa, Vallivue and Wilder school districts, as well as more than a dozen charter schools in Ada and Canyon counties, plans to hire about 30 new school bus drivers.

The company is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for new hires.

Brent Carpenter, Brown Bus Company's operations manager, told KTVB that there are many perks to being a school bus driver that some people may not realize.

For example, he said, you get to work with kids, you get your weekends, evenings and holidays off. Plus, you don't have to take your work home with you.

While shortages of qualified school bus drivers are nothing new, right now, the need is particularly great because there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to COVID-19 and how the virus might affect plans to bring students back to school.

"We definitely have a need," Carpenter said. "We have schools that have already started, schools and districts that are anticipating starting and [bus companies are] in the throes of hiring and training and trying to be as prepared as possible so that [they're ready] when the districts say it's time to put kids on the bus and bring them back to school in person."

Despite apprehension from some potential drivers, given the COVID-19 situation, Carpenter said the company is taking precautions to ensure the safety of both drivers and students.

If you or someone you know might be interested in becoming a school bus driver, there are several requirements.

You must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. You must also pass a drug test and a background check.

Brown Bus Company said drivers will be paid for training, which includes getting a CDL license.

You can apply on the company's website.

