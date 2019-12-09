BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Bronco Giving Day kicked off for the second year. The 36-hour online campaign makes it easy for alumni, donors and friends to support their choice of 45 different funds across the university.

Heather Carlson, who is the Associate Director of Advancement Communications, says Bronco Giving Day gives you the chance to share your passion for Boise State University.

"We have more than 40 funds to give to on campus and those are the funds we're highlighting," said Carlson. "You can give to any initiative on campus."

BSU student Sam Anderson gives a lot of credit to Bronco Giving Day.

"These donations change lives for students here at Boise State," said Anderson. "I have a scholarship, and a lot of the scholarships are funded today, and that scholarship gives me the opportunity to attend college, and it gives a lot of other students who wouldn't have that option in this day in age to attend, and so it's really beneficial to be able to have access to that higher education."

There are some great matches for Bronco Giving Day. Albertsons will match $10,000 for the food pantry on campus, and another $10,000 to support the Blue Thunder Marching Band.

You have until noon on Friday to be a part of Bronco Giving Day.

Last year, $329,000 was raised to support students and programs. This year, the goal is to raise even more.