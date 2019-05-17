BOISE, Idaho — Pregnant and parenting teens from the Booth Marian Pritchett High School celebrated graduation on Thursday night.

This is the last class to graduate from the historic campus in Boise's North End. Originally called the Booth Memorial School, it opened in 1964 and has a long history of providing a supportive learning environment for pregnant and parenting teens.

The school will move in September to the Salvation Army's new community center at Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road, next to Horizon Elementary School.

For those graduating Thursday night, the ceremony was a special moment.

"To be here today means a lot to me," graduate Lillian Tovar said. "I learned that just because you're pregnant, you can't give up."

The ceremony took place at the Dennis Technical Education Center. Future graduation ceremonies and other events will take place in a fully electronically-equipped auditorium on the new campus.

