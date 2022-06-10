Idaho National Guard lands with emergency medical lessons for Boise DTEC students

Students at Dennis Technical Education Center witnessed a medical helicopter land in front of their school and received training from the pilot and onboard medic.

BOISE, Idaho — Dennis Technical Education Center (DTEC), in the Boise School District, offers career and technical education programs. Wednesday was a particularly memorable day for students there, as they watched an Idaho Army National Guard Helicopter land right in front of their school.

“They are going to learn how to load and unload patients and different information about the aircraft for safety purposes," said Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kremer.

For some students, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Most people are not going to be able to see something like this ever in their lifetime. It's not something out of a textbook," said Mia Lund, a high school senior who attends DTEC.

Students in the Emergency Medical Responder and Technician classes had the chance to talk to the pilot and on-board medics about the career. DTEC teacher Adam Ward said his priority is to help provide a hands-on experience for students in the field.

"That's the entire premises of DTEC to begin with. Whether it's EMT or can or welding. It's a hands-on school,” Ward said.

Sgt. 1st Class Kremer said it’s important for the Idaho Army National Guard to partner with schools to help inspire and teach the next generation interested in these careers.

"We are a state organization, so we grow from within. We serve in our community, and we need that generation of young people to step up and serve their community and their country,” Kremer said.

The training lasted about 3 ½ hours. Some students left inspired to possibly pursue a career like this one.

"I think being a pilot would be really fun. It's a lot of work, but I think it's something I would be willing to put my time and effort into,” Lund said.

This is the first time Ward was able to provide this experience with one of his classes, but he says he hopes it’s not the last time.

"It may spark their interest into aviation. It could spark them getting into the medical services that the military provides and so on. It could be just a normal, regular class with a helicopter, or it could be a life-changing event,” Ward said.

Wednesday's experience will go toward students receiving their Landing Zone Officer Certificate, which is part of the program’s curriculum.

