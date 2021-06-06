Boise State's scholarship gala a huge success

One of the items up for auction was the Bronco football team's "turnover throne."

BOISE, Idaho — It was a big night on The Blue Saturday night at Boise State University.

The 20th biennial Boise State Auction Gala drew hundreds of Bronco supporters from all over for an event that raises funds that provide scholarships for students.



BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp spoke of the challenges the university was forced to deal with in the past 15 months, but there was a feeling among the over 400 at the event that things are slowly going back to normal.



It was the first in-person live event held on the Boise State campus in over a year and a half.

And one of the auction items was the Boise State football throne from a couple of years ago.



It was at Troy University in September of 2018 when the "turnover throne" made its debut. And it was a big success. Tyler Horton had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and was crowned the "king of chaos.'



The turnover throne was up for auction Saturday and it was a wild ride on something that started at $1,000, and eventually sold for $10,000.



Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran is probably finding out for the first time that Intermountain Region President John Colgrove was the winning bidder. And he is going to place this prominently at the Broadway Albertsons on every game day for you and your family to stop by and snap a picture.



The throne was one of nearly two dozen items that were auctioned off, including a dinner date with coach Andy Avalos and his wife Summer. That was sold to three different bidders for $27,500 each for a total of $82,500!



Local auctioneer extraordinaire Larry Flynn broke into a sweat on that one!

But one of the more unique auction items - who knew Dr. Tromp is a shoe artist? She paints Keds tennis shoes and her designs are really cool! One pair went for $2,000. To go along with the dinner with her that went for $12,000!

Again, all of the money raised goes to student scholarships at Boise State University.



