Boise State will offer students 4 ways to attend classes and require face masks for the fall semester

The university said it needed to make several changes so it could follow CDC guidelines on physical distancing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced several changes and guidelines for the upcoming fall semester on Tuesday, including giving students four ways of attending a class and moving classes to larger classrooms and lecture halls.

Students will now be able to attend courses in-person, remotely, a hybrid of both or solely online. The schedule for when classes end and begin will also change so there are fewer students walking around campus at once.

Students can find more information about course descriptions here.

The university will waive the $30 per credit fee for online courses for the fall semester.

On Wednesday, July 15, students will be able to access myBoiseState and review their fall semester courses and won't need to do anything after that for their classes this fall.

Boise State said it made the changes so the university can follow CDC guidelines on physical distancing between students on campus.

Boise State tweeted the announcement and included a few resources that students can contact if they have any questions. The tweet thread of contacts can be seen below or here.