Boise State University students celebrate commencement

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University celebrated its 110th commencement ceremony at Albertsons Stadium, with more than 20,000 people in attendance.

The ceremony honored 3,109 Boise State undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students earning their degrees. Nearly 2,400 students attended the ceremony on the blue turf, the largest graduating class in Boise State History.

"You are no stranger to difficult times," Boise State University President, Dr. Marlene Tromp said. "Remember, graduates, as you set your course to make your unique mark on the world: courage isn't being unafraid, it is moving ahead, even when you are facing a wall of fear."

The new graduates are joining a community of more than 100,000 living alumni. Combined, the graduating class earned 3,733 degrees or certificates, with 1,400 of those degrees and certificates being completed with honors.

"Today, I challenge you in periods of hardship to keep going, to keep growing, to take on the next challenge and the next one," Dr. Tromp said, "I want to tell you that you can take your unique knowledge and talents, that combination of qualities that only you can bring, and make your extraordinary destiny. Take this opportunity, seize it with joy and gratitude for the way hardship has prepared you to do more. Broncos, this is your charge: go out there and make your mark! We're counting on you, and we'll be watching!"

Other milestones this spring include Boise State's 90th anniversary, the 50th anniversary of the first master's degree awarded, and the 25th anniversary of the first doctoral degree awarded.

During the ceremony, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron Technology, received an honorary doctorate from the university.

Boise State and Micron have had a partnership for decades, which helped form the College of Engineering nearly 25 years ago. Micron has continued to provide investments to benefit the industry and Idaho.

"Maybe you're from a small town, or from somewhere far away, or the first of your family to go to college," Mehrota said. "Today, you can feel the pride that comes from achievement. I hope you will always remember the dedication and resiliency that brought you to this moment. Remember the obstacles you had to overcome. And cherish your degree, but also know that your time at college has prepared you for life in more ways than you realize today."

Kenneth Huston, president of the Associated Students of Boise State University, was the featured student speaker for the ceremony. Huston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with minors in economics, sustainability and climate studies, as well as a certificate in human rights.

Huston has been admitted to the accelerated masters program in public administration at Boise State University, where he will pursue his graduate degree.

