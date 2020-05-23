Boise State University to start on time this fall

The dorms and dining halls will also reopen, and students are being told to wear face masks.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University will welcome students back to campus on time this fall.



Boise State announced they will have a mix of face-to-face learning, online courses and hybrid classes.

To do that safely, in-person class sizes will be reduced or relocated to larger rooms.



As far as the upcoming Bronco football season, BSU says the university will resume athletic practices and competition when it's safe to do so, and are still waiting for guidance from the NCAA.