Boise State gets approval to buy office building near campus

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved Boise State University's request to purchase a 90,000 square foot office building just east of the campus.

The price tag will not exceed $22.5 million.

It is the big mirrored building at 960 Broadway Avenue, just across the street from Albertsons Stadium.

Greg Hahn, Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing, says Boise State plans to use the building for administrative offices. That will free up more space on campus for instruction.

Hahn says the university currently rents some administrative space in the building, parts of the Finance Department, Procurement, Office of Information Technology and the General Counsel's office.

He says they are staff that do not need to be right on campus.

The plan is to purchase the building through bonds and lease payments.

There are other tenants in the building. No tax dollars will be used for the purchase.