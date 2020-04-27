Boise State sets new Fulbright Scholarship record

A big congratulations to Olivia Bates, Connor Dennis, Daniel Hopkins, Jacob Pintar and Willow True.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has set a new state record after five students were awarded Fulbright Scholarships for the 2019-2020 year.



The scholarship offers students opportunities to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching, or primary and secondary school teaching worldwide.



Each of these students will be traveling across the globe on an English Teaching Assistant grant.

