Boise State president gives State of the University address 10 a.m. Wednesday

The event is part of kickoff for the 2022-23 academic year. This will be Dr. Marlene Tromp's fourth year as Boise State University president.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the University Address at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 2022 State of the University address will be the fourth for Dr. Tromp, who became the school's seventh president in 2019. During the time Tromp has been president, the university has established an endowment for scholarships that help more Idahoans have the opportunity to attend college. Tromp has also led efforts to provide more educational opportunities in rural communities and to establish the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.

Dr. Tromp will deliver Wednesday's address from the main stage of the Morrison Center. The State of the University is one of the events kicking off the new academic year. Classes at Boise State begin Monday, August 22.

