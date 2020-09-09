Boise State president discusses a silver lining of the pandemic

Dr. Marlene Tromp talked about how moving a recruiting event to a virtual format opened the door to many prospective students who otherwise would not have attended.

BOISE, Idaho — It seems as though the coronavirus pandemic has caused only problems. But in some cases, it's showing a few silver linings.

That was part of the message on Tuesday from Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp.

She was one of several university presidents to take part in a virtual roundtable discussion with dozens of national media outlets.

Tromp talked about the cancellation of an in-person recruiting event for prospective students, called Bronco Day.

According to Tromp, shifting the event to an online format opened the door to many interested students who otherwise may not have been able to attend.

"What we learned is that thousands and thousands of students came when it was virtual," she said. "So there was a barrier there that we weren't even aware of that was preventing some students from engaging in that experience.

"Even if we can do a face-to-face experience again, we'll still do a virtual experience," Tromp added.

The Boise State president also discussed some of the collaboration the university has taken part in with local businesses in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

"We met with local bar owners and we met with local restaurant owners," she said. "That partnership has really helped facilitate best practices in those business environments as well as helping to keep a consistent narrative for students on campus."

Tromp said the university developed a marketing campaign that caught on throughout the city. The "We are Broncos. We've got this covered" campaign reminds students to wear masks.

"Our local businesses adopted that as well, so we tried to create that kind of partnership," she said.

