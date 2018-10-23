BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education announced Monday who will serve on the university's presidential screening committee.

Starting next week, the 14-person committee will vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists to the State Board of Education.

"This screening committee is a solid and diverse group representing various Boise State stakeholders," State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said. "I look forward to working with them throughout the process as we seek a strong leader who can build on Boise State's momentum."

The state board will then interview the finalists and select the university's next president.

Last spring, the board selected several finalists for the position, but passed on all the candidates, instead appointing an interim president for Boise State.

The Boise State University president screening committee members are:

Dr. Linda Clark – State Board president

Dr. David Hill – State Board member

Andrew Scoggin – State Board member

Kaleb Smith – ASBSU student body president

Tony Roark – Boise State interim provost

Martin Orr – Boise State faculty senate president

Alicia Garza – Boise State faculty member

Zeynep Hansen – Boise State faculty member

Tana Monroe – Boise State professional staff

Ramona Martin – Boise State classified staff

Barbara Morgan – former Boise State Distinguished Educator in Residence and NASA astronaut

Dee Mooney – Micron Foundation

Rob Perez – First Interstate Bank

Rod Lewis – former State Board member

Click here for more information on the president search.

The board plans to name a new president sometime early next year and have that person in place on the Boise State University campus by July 1, 2019.

