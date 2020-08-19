Live at 10 a.m. - Boise State to hold State of the University address

University President Marlene Tromp will speak about the school's future as students prepare to return to class next week.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State will kick off the new academic year with the State of the University address Wednesday morning.

University President Marlene Tromp will deliver the speech, titled “Forging our Future,” at 10 a.m. The address will be streamed live in this story.

The 2020 address comes as the school readies to return to class - including some in-person instruction - amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university has already announced that students will have a blend of in-person, online and hybrid classes, with about half of all classes being offered as online-only courses.

About 10,000 Boise State students will attend at least one in-person class this fall. The official first day of class is on Monday, with move-in day now spread out over the period of Aug. 18-20.

University officials say students in classrooms and lecture halls will have at least three empty seats between them, and seating areas will be sanitized regularly.

For those unable to enroll full-time this year, Boise State has announced the new Bronco Gap Year program. The program, which can span one or both semesters, will allow students to explore other interests and areas of study while receiving college credit.

This story will be updated.

