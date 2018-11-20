BOISE — A Boise State graduate has earned one of the most prestigious academic honors in the world.

Elena Gallina has been named a 2019 Rhodes Scholar.

She graduated from Boise State University in May with a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies and a minor in Arabic studies.

Elena grew up in Kosovo in the aftermath of the Balkan Wars.

She says she is a testament that Rhodes Scholars can come from all walks of life.

“It’s crazy! I'm still overwhelmed and in shock by it all, it’s quite an honor and a privilege,” said Elena Gallina. “I don't come from a high-income background, or and academic background, I truly grew up in war-torn Kosovo. This is very far from where I was 10-15 years ago.”

With enough determination and passion, if you have drive to make good in the world, and you are really passionate about a topic, the Rhodes Trust recognizes that, and the scholarship I think saw my heart and passion.

The list of Rhodes Scholars was announced on Saturday.

Elena and the 31 other Rhodes Scholars will attend Oxford University in October 2019.

She plans to get her master’s degree in refugee and forced migration studies.

