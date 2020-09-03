Boise State fraternity suspended for five years

Pi Kappa Phi has been suspended for repeated violations that went on for more than two years.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has suspended a fraternity from campus after what they say were repeated violations by the fraternity that went on for more than two years.

What exactly the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity did remains unclear.

The university said in a news release Monday afternoon that they were following a recommendation by the conduct hearing board after the fraternity violated the school's student code of conduct.

They say specific details from those hearings are not for public release.

The suspension will last five years.

Boise State's dean of students said in a statement that "consequences this severe do not come lightly or easily, but all members of our university community have a responsibility to each other to be respectful and safe."