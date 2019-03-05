BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Boise State athletes took over coaching duties on Friday to show students that skills on the field and in STEM subjects can go hand in hand.

Members of the Broncos football, men's and women's basketball, soccer, volleyball and golf teams, along with cheerleaders and Buster Bronco, joined around 250 elementary students from the Treasure Valley and Idaho City on Friday during the inaugural STEM Day on the Blue.

The event was held at Boise State's Caven-Williams Sports Complex (not technically "the Blue" because of the turf currently being prepped for replacement at Albertsons Stadium).

Athletics and STEM have a strong connection at Boise State: Organizers said about one in four Bronco student-athletes are STEM majors.

So it made perfect sense to team up with the Idaho STEM Action Center and the Idaho National Laboratory to host the event.

Students rotated through a series of stations, taking part in hands-on science, technology and math activities.

"What we want to demonstrate is that alongside being a phenomenal athlete, these students are pursuing a career in STEM and so those things can go hand in hand, and they provide such a wonderful role model to these students," Idaho STEM Action Center Program Manager Erica Compton said.

Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation and has the third-fastest job growth and the second-fastest technology sector growth.

The Idaho Department of Labor predicts upwards of 100,000 STEM jobs will exist in Idaho by 2024.

