'I'm scared but I think I'm ready': Boise State University honors 2020, 2021 graduates during 108th commencement

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University held its 108th Commencement Ceremony between Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. 3,032 students in the Class of 2021 received 3,666 degrees, according to a release from the university.

The ceremony on Friday was held to honor the class of 2020, whose graduation was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today I challenge you in this period of hardship to keep growing, to keep going, to take on the next challenge and the next one,” BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp said during the ceremony.

Tromp encouraged new graduates to persevere through this era, one characterized by a global pandemic, economic challenges, and political and cultural strife.

"You are no stranger to difficult times,” Tromp said. “Remember, graduates, as you set your course to make your unique mark on the world: courage isn’t being unafraid, it is moving ahead, even when you are shaking in your boots. Forrest Church says, ‘Fear is a wall miles wide and miles high, but only an inch thick.’”

Each ceremony featured a student speaker. Olivia Thomas, who earned degrees in both computer science and games, interactive media, and mobile technology, and Kylie Rodgers, who is graduating with a degree in theatre arts and a minor in dance.

Facing a year of uncertainty and anxiety, the day that many seniors thought would not be possible during a pandemic was filled with natural nerves and bittersweet emotions.

“I’m scared, I’m scared but I think I’m ready,” graduate Stanford McConnehey said.

“It's a great feeling," graduate Keaton Davis said. "It's kind of surreal to have. It's a normal feeling to see people, and with the craziness of last year, it feels good to be back to somewhat of normal. It feels good."

All graduates, regardless of their graduating class, all share one thing in common: their drive to get to the finish line.

“I’ve learned so much about myself and the world," McConnehey said. "I think that you don't expect what you're going to learn, but just to appreciate all the people around you in every moment that you have."

For more than 3,000 Boise State students, this weekend marks the beginning of a new journey filled with freedom and opportunity.

“We did it, finally," said graduate Jacqueline Toy. "No matter how long it took, no matter if you stopped then started, then stopped and started, it matters that you persevered and finished, that's what matters the most.

Both the morning and afternoon graduation ceremonies can be viewed on Boise State's YouTube channel.

