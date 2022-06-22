Boise school board: District's new logo 'reflects who we are today'

The new logo includes colors from Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline high schools, with a design resembling a book and the sun over the Boise Foothills.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new logo for the district at a May 9. The logo includes colors from Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline high schools.

Boise School District Communications Specialist, Ryan Hill presented the new logo to the board for approval. According to Hill, the old logo was designed by Boise High School's art director in 1969 and is the only logo the district has had.

"While iconic and has served us well over time for the last 50 years, we felt it was time that the district had a mark that reflects who we are today, while honoring who we have been and who we always will be," Hill said.

Trustee Nancy Gregory, who made the motion at the May 9 meeting to approve the logo, told the Board of Trustees the design has been in the making for "10 to 15 years."

Not only does the new logo feature red, yellow, green and blue - as opposed to the previous logo's yellow black and white - its design is made to show both a book and the sun above the Boise Foothills.

The new logo was created by Stoltz Marketing Group, a Boise-based agency.

"If you're a student and you're looking out into the foothills, even if it's through the windows in the library, as somebody who was looking out onto our community, I believe that this really does represent the best that we as a district have to offer - not just from an academic standpoint perspective, where you can see the pages of a book - but also our place in this community," Hill said. "You can also see those pages of that book as the sun coming up over the foothills."

Boise School District Board of Trustees President, Dave Wagers, said he will miss the old logo he knew growing up, but is excited for the change.

"There is also a time and a place when it's time to move forward and make some changes," Wagers said.

The new logo is now the profile picture for the Boise School District's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

