Boise School District working to fix error on trustee election ballots

A district spokesperson said the return envelope for absentee ballots was printed incorrectly.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is working to correct an error on absentee ballots for the September 1 school board trustee election.

The ballots were sent out earlier this month to all registered voters who had an absentee ballot request registered with Ada County.

However, according to district spokesman Dan Hollar, the return envelope was printed incorrectly.

Officials are now working to fix the problem and will send out information when its available, Hollar said.

Voters who have received absentee ballots are asked to not return them at this time.

Three candidates are vying for two spots on the school board. The candidates are Dennis Doan, Nancy Gregory and Jim Tooman. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to serve six-year terms.

In addition to absentee ballots, voters also have the option to vote in person on Sept. 1. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the district limited the number of polling places. A list of available polling places can be found here.

In-person early voting will begin on August 17 at the District Service Center (8169 W. Victory Rd.) and will end at 5 p.m. on August 28.

