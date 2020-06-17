Boise School District teacher to be honored in surprise Zoom ceremony

The National University System-Sanford Teacher Award will be given to a teacher from Boise School District, as well as $10,000 for supporting student development.

BOISE, Idaho — A teacher from Boise School District will be awarded the National University System-Sanford Teacher Award in a surprise Zoom ceremony on Wednesday. The award was established after philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, who supports inspiring teaching in K-12 schools across the nation.

The award will commemorate the teacher as the top inspiring teacher in the state of Idaho.

One teacher from every state will be given this award as well as $10,000 for supporting student development. Each winner will become eligible for a national award and a $50,000 prize, to be announced later in the year.

Winners will also be given the opportunity to share their inspirational teaching stories from this year, as all teachers have faced unprecedented challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release from the National University System stated, "Sanford Teacher Award winners were selected for demonstrating high levels of inspirational teaching practices by engaging students, building student confidence, motivating students to succeed, giving students a voice and creating an inclusive environment. The qualities reflect the mission of education-focused programs based on the vision of Mr. Sanford that are being expanded nationally through the leadership of the private, nonprofit National University System."

In an effort to keep the event a surprise, it will not be open to the public but will be available after the ceremony. A recording of the event and a list of the winner's names will be sent out at a later time.

Related: Watch 'Innovative Educators'