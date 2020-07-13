Enrollment opens for Boise Schools online learning program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise students planning on taking classes online this fall can start signing up as of Monday, July 13.
The Boise School announced that registration is now open for its new Boise Online School. It is a learning program that available for students who will be unable to attend traditional in-person classes.
Boise Online School is a stand-alone school that will provide K-12 instruction in all core content areas and basic electives and will be presented in an online format. The district will also implement a one-to-one technology device strategy in August to fully support online learning.
"The online school cannot fully replicate the traditional Boise School District school offerings," said Boise School District Superintendent Coby Dennis. "However, it will be held to the same level of quality instruction and student learning and engagement."
Enrollment begins July 13th and continues through July 31st.
Only current Boise School District students or students with an approved Open Enrollment status from another district may attend Boise Online School.
To register, parents must complete an Open Enrollment Application for Boise School District Online School.
Students will progress towards meeting graduation requirements until able to safely attend their neighborhood school in person.
"Boise School District teachers will be fully trained to deliver the District's curriculum in an online setting," added Dennis. "In addition to our online school, we want to reassure our parents that all of our teachers will be prepared to offer online learning should our district or any of our schools are forced to close due to COVID-19."
Some elements and courses may look different online. School counselors are available to help ensure child's needs and interests are met as well as possible.
For more information, visit the Boise Online Learning webpage, or contact the district office at 208-854-4000.
RELATED: 'I've missed them terribly': Treasure Valley teachers weigh in on the return to in-person learning this fall