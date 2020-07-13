Enrollment opens for Boise Schools online learning program

Boise Online School is a stand-alone school that will provide K-12 instruction in all core content areas and basic electives and will be presented in an online format. The district will also implement a one-to-one technology device strategy in August to fully support online learning. "The online school cannot fully replicate the traditional Boise School District school offerings," said Boise School District Superintendent Coby Dennis. "However, it will be held to the same level of quality instruction and student learning and engagement."

To register, parents must complete an Open Enrollment Application for Boise School District Online School.



Students will progress towards meeting graduation requirements until able to safely attend their neighborhood school in person.



"Boise School District teachers will be fully trained to deliver the District's curriculum in an online setting," added Dennis. "In addition to our online school, we want to reassure our parents that all of our teachers will be prepared to offer online learning should our district or any of our schools are forced to close due to COVID-19."



Some elements and courses may look different online. School counselors are available to help ensure child's needs and interests are met as well as possible.



For more information, visit the Boise Online Learning webpage, or contact the district office at 208-854-4000.