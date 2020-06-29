Boise School District outlines plan for online schooling

The online program will offer K-12 grade-level lessons, and will be held to the same level of instructions and content standards as in-person schooling.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District on Monday released more details about the online school program that students can opt into in the fall instead of returning to a traditional classroom setting.

The online program will offer K-12 grade-level instruction and will be held to the same level of teaching and content standards as in-person schooling. The online classes will be taught by district-certified teachers who have been trained in delivering the curriculum in a remote setting.

Although classes on the computer can not fully replicate the typical school setting, "our families can expect that the level of student-teacher interaction, quality of student engagement, and the depth of teacher feedback to students will be meaningful and rigorous for our students who cannot access traditional school," the district wrote in a letter to parents.

Grading policies will be the same whether a child is enrolled in in-person school or opts for the online classes.

Registration for the online school will open July 13 and close July 31. Information about how to register will be released later, according to the district.