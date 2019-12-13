BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is moving to drop its current bussing provider in favor of a new company.

The school board voted Monday to select Durham School Services as the new bus transportation company for a five-year contract beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

Durham School Services contract will cost the district $9,576,661.78, according to Boise schools spokesman Dan Hollar. That was the second-lowest bid of the four companies that applied for the contract.

Boise School District's current bussing provider, First Student, submitted a $8,848,630.46 bid. But the school district says First Student did not meet the required number of operating staff required by the contract specifications.

The company fell short by three training positions, a dispatcher, a maintenance technician, and an office clerk, according to district officials. As a result, the school board says, they were unable to consider First Student's bid, even though it came in at the lowest cost.

First Student is appealing the decision. The Boise School District is holding a special board meeting Dec. 17 to take up the appeal.

