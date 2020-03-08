Watch live at 5:30 p.m.: Boise School Board meeting to finalize plans for upcoming school year

The board is expected to decide if in-person learning will start in two weeks, or if students will stay home and start with virtual classes.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board will meet Monday evening to consider if in-person learning will start in two weeks on August 17th.

The other possibility is that school will start with virtual classes, so students can stay home.

However, parents already have the option of enrolling their kids in the district's online-only option.

The deadline to do that is before Monday, August 17.

As parents try to figure out their plan for the year, we asked some what their main concerns are.

Grace Routh says her biggest concern is school-related outbreaks pushing the health care capacity to its limits.

Rebecca Lee says she's worried about providing for her family while trying to help her kids with online learning.

But the plan for the school year could change as the year goes on, creating more uncertainty.

The Boise School Board will take testimony in writing or online for their meeting tonight.

Currently, Ada County is in Stage 3, meaning there is substantial community spread. We've been in Stage 3 since June 24.

Under the Idaho State Board of Education's "Back to School Framework" document, if schools were to reopen today, Central District Health and the Board of Education would recommend beginning the school year online.

Last week, we told you about the Nampa School District's plans to push back their start date one week to August 24.

Students will then start the school year online.

Every two weeks, the school board will decide if it is safe for students to return back to in-person learning.

Once it is safe to do so, students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Canyon County is currently in the "red" category by the Southwest District Health Department.

In order to move to any kind of in-person learning, the county needs to be in the "yellow" category, meaning there is minimal to moderate community spread.