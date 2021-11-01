Watch live at 6 p.m. - Boise School District board to take up reopening plan

The school board voted in November to move students back to an all-remote learning environment through Jan. 15, 2021 due to rising coronavirus infections.

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the Boise School District Board of Trustees are set to discus updates to the district's reopening plan Monday night.

The school board voted unanimously in November to move students back to an all-remote learning environment through Jan. 15, 2021 due to rising coronavirus infections.

The district is currently slated to move back to a hybrid model - with students splitting up the week between in-class learning and online studies - on Jan. 19. It's unclear whether that will change with the discussion planned for Monday evening.

School officials previously cited the large number of students and staff members in quarentine, the shortage of bus drivers, and the inability to get enough substitutes to fill vacancies in their decision to move back to a fully-online program. Mask-wearing and social distancing are being enforced in Boise schools.

Another item on the agenda for trustees involves school athletics programs. The Boise School District previously said that it plans to follow the Southern Idaho Conference guidelines for winter sports, which would allow for two spectators per player during at-home games.

Parents of students will get priority under that model, officials say.

