Boise School District announces high school graduation plans

School district officials announced Friday that students and their families will not miss out on this important milestone.



"We want to reassure our graduating seniors that we are committed to honoring all of your hard work to achieve your high school diploma," said Superintendent Coby Dennis. "From following your first steps into our classrooms, to watching you grow to find your passion and purpose, we know how hard you have worked to pursue your dreams. We are proud of each of you, and that is why we cannot fathom sending you into the world without celebrating."



The following graduation/celebrations are planned for May:



Cap and Gown Distribution: Graduation caps and gowns will be distributed on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15. Schools will also be distributing diploma covers, and diplomas themselves will be mailed home. High schools will be communicating specifics about this grab-and-go distribution process.



May virtual graduation celebration: Boise School District is partnering with Idaho Press to produce a virtual graduation celebration for the Class of 2020. Graduate profiles, speeches and a printed keepsake graduation program with graduate profiles for each high school graduate will be featured/provided.



Socially distanced "Turn the Tassel/Walk the Stage":

• Every high school will celebrate their seniors in person at the school during the last week of school (May 18 through May 22) -- there will be a staggered schedule to minimize the numbers of students at any one time

• Students and parents will arrive and remain in their car

• As they come up to the "first station," the student's name will be called and he/she will "turn the tassel" while still in their car -- staff/faculty will be outside to celebrate the graduates

• Student and family will get out of car and "walk the stage" -- a setup where the student will be in cap and gown and can take pictures in front of the school's backdrop

• Students/families can take their own photos, and professional photographers may be available at selected times--high schools will be providing details

• Schools plan to have music, faculty outside cheering, etc. to celebrate the moment



Parent survey regarding in-person late July Graduation/Celebration: