Boise School Board plans to make decision regarding school starting in early August

The school board announced that they will consider following guidance from public health officials.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board and Central District Health held a virtual meeting with local health officials regarding the upcoming school year and the implications COVID-19 could have at the start of the year.

On August 3, the Board will hold a special virtual meeting to determine if schools should begin the year by holding in-person classes.

CDH Program Manager Gina Pannell told the Board the Idaho Division of Public Health is working on guidance specific to each school regarding whether schools should open their doors this year.

The decision is planned to be made in early August.

During the meeting, Dr. Mark Nassir, president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Group and Dr. Kenny Bramwell, emergency room physician and medical director for St. Luke's Children's Hospital, discussed the importance of schools implementing emergency protocol procedures to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

Board President Nancy Gregory announced that the Board will work with Central District Health and other public health care providers to monitor the COVID-19 situation as well as community spread.

Gregory said the board will make a decision regarding how classes will be conducted at the beginning of the year during the special meeting on August 3, two weeks before school is set to begin.

The Boise School Board Meeting website will soon post information about the meeting as well as the link to attend the virtual meeting.

