Group of Boise parents and students hold rally, call on school board to bring back full in-person learning

The Boise School Board plans to hold a special meeting on Feb. 18 to decide whether students can return to the classroom five days a week.

BOISE, Idaho — An impassioned group of parents and students rallied Thursday night outside of the Boise School District administration building, urging school board members to return students to full-time in-person learning.

It comes after a decision on Monday in which the school board opted to not bring back some elementary and special education students to full in-person learning by February 23. The board said to do so would go against the guidance of health experts.

The school board plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18 to decide if and when students might return to class.

Those who rallied on Thursday want that to happen as soon as possible. Dozens of them turned out for the rally, many holding up signs outside the administration building.

“As parents, we're not equipped to teach in a way that is most effective for them to learn so we do feel an urgency,” parent Lauriann Deaver said.

Another mom, Amy McAllister seconded that. She has three students all in elementary school who are struggling in the current hybrid model.

“Kids cannot learn at home, especially the young kids,” she said. “They are struggling emotionally; our mental illnesses have increased, and our frustrations have increased.”

At the special meeting, the board will hear from an exploratory committee about what the district should do as a whole moving forward.

“They’re focused and committed to making the best decision for our community and our students and staff,” Boise School District spokesperson Dan Hollar said.

Hollar told KTVB the district understands the frustrations of parents and students, who have had the entire school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to make sure we go through this process in a way that is considering all the input in making a very thoughtful decision as we look at returning students safely to in-person learning,” he said.

At their regular meeting on Monday, the board received input from medical experts, including representatives from Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Central District Health.

“Our timeline is looking at spring really for students, end of March or early April,” CDH Program Manager Gina Pannell said. “We're looking for the continued decline and stability in the case rates as conditions for when that risk is reduced.”

The medical professionals believe the youngest students should be back in the classroom full-time before the rest of the students.

“Given that they are not as effective of transmitters and they do struggle more with virtual learning,” Pannell said.

For the parents and students who rallied on Thursday, getting those youngest kids back in front of their teachers every day can’t come soon enough.

“Other schools in Ada County are open and it is our time to put our kids back in school five days a week,” McAllister said.

The school district wants to hear from students, parents and staff. They sent a survey directly to that group within the district on Monday and it's not available on their website.