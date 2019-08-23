BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Outdoor Preschool at the Foothills Learning Center will now have afternoon classes starting this fall.

The program teaches children how to be comfortable in the outdoors, according to the City of Boise website.

The preschool teachers hope to instill a sense of environmental stewardship at a young age, according to the website. The preschool provides hands-on exploration of the Treasure Valley's ecosystem through a STEM-based curriculum.

"Due to the success of the program, we have introduced an afternoon session this fall. Previously, the program was only available in the morning, but we have had such an incredible response, we expanded to be able to meet the needs of more students," Parks and Recreation Communications Manager, Bonnie Shelton said in an email to KTVB.

Note: The video above is from the opening of the Boise Outdoor Preschool in 2018.

Outdoor preschool opens in Boise Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center. A teacher instructing children at the Boise Outdoor Preschool program in September 2018. Boise's first outdoor preschool program opened this week at the Foothills Learning Center.

RELATED: First outdoor preschool in Boise aims to let kids 'get outside and explore'

RELATED: Preschool accessibility project launched

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app