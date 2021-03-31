Boise High School to return to in-person learning Thursday after asbestos scare

Principal Robb Thompson says the affected areas have been cleaned, stabilized, and air sampling tests have determined that conditions are safe.

BOISE, Idaho — An update regarding an asbestos outbreak at Boise High School.

The school was getting some maintenance done over spring break when H-VAC crews found asbestos pipe wrap. That wrap was breached, which has caused the school to remain closed to in-person learning as a precaution.



The school was supposed to open Tuesday.

In an email to parents Wednesday morning, Principal Robb Thompson says the affected areas have been cleaned, stabilized, and air sampling tests have determined that conditions are safe, which means students will return to in-person learning starting Thursday.



He said that staff will spend today confirming that the HVAC upgrades are complete and functioning and allow teachers to get classrooms and workspaces ready for the return of all students on April 1.

Buses will run on their normal schedule.