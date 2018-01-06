BOISE -- Idaho State Board of Education has appointed an interim president to lead Boise State University while the search continues for a permanent replacement for the retiring Dr. Bob Kustra.

The board's pick, Dr. Martin Schimpf, will step into the president role July 1, the day after Kustra's departure.

Schimpf has worked at Boise State for nearly 30 years, most recently as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. Before taking that position in 2010, Schimpf also served as chair of the Chemistry Department and associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“We wanted an interim president who has the trust of the campus community and can maintain Boise State’s momentum,” State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said in a statement. “Dr. Schimpf fits that description perfectly. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for delaying his planned return to faculty and assuming this vital role while we look for a new president for Boise State.”

The state board announced two weeks ago that they would extend the search for Kustra's replacement, despite having already whittled candidates down to three finalists. None of those finalists was offered the job.

Schimpf’s salary as interim president will be $390,860. A timeline for selecting a permanent president has not been announced.

