BOISE -- Finding someone to replace outgoing Boise State President Dr. Bob Kustra is going to take more time.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced Thursday that it will extend the search for a new president.

The board had previously whittled candidates down to three finalists. The decision to keep looking came one day after board members interviewed the trio of president hopefuls.

"This does not reflect on the finalists – all are very qualified and accomplished," Board President Dr. Linda Clark said.

Kustra, who helmed the university for 15 years, announced his retirement plans back in November. His final day on the job is slated for June 30.

But the State Board of Education's expanded search for candidates means the new pick may not be in place by the time Kustra officially retires. Board members are working to select an interim president while the search continues.

"Extending the search was the right decision for the Board to make," Clark said. "We are committed to taking the time necessary to find an outstanding leader who is the best fit for Boise State University."

