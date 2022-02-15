West Ada school board member Amy Johnson resigns, saying 'the last six months have been shocking and appalling'

In her resignation letter, Johnson, the zone 2 trustee, cited harassment and threats directed at her and her family.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday night, Amy Johnson announced her resignation from the West Ada School District Board of Trustees. Johnson’s resignation comes weeks after the Nampa school district superintendent and a trustee resigned.

Johnson began her term in January 2020, and said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of her term on the WASD board.

In her resignation letter, Johnson cited threats made by individuals in the West Ada community.

“While the entire pandemic has been challenging for everyone, the behaviors of a minority of individuals in our West Ada community in the last six months have been shocking and appalling,” Johnson said. “These individuals have threatened me personally, made threats against my children, they have made slanderous and false allegations that were baseless and without proof.”

Johnson went on to express her frustrations with the harassment and threats she experienced on the WASD board.

“These behaviors displayed by a small few are 'bullying' – the threats, the falsifying information, the continued and prolonged harassment – these are unacceptable actions that are not tolerated in our schools and should not be tolerated in our community. As adults, we set the example for our children, and acting this way is unbecoming and incongruent with Idaho values.”

Johnson also stated her appreciation for her time working at WASD alongside other trustees.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside the current and former trustees, to become friends with each other and with many staff members, to visit classrooms and see learning in action, to watch our kids play sports or perform fine arts or excel in so many other diverse ways - and to be part of the team moving the educational strategies of West Ada forward for the future.”

Johnson's resignation is subject to approval by the other West Ada school board members.

