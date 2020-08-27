Blue Cross of Idaho donates $100,000 to the Close the Divide campaign

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and representatives of Idaho Business for Education joined Blue Cross for the announcement in Nampa Thursday.

NAMPA, Idaho — A big donation will help Idaho students in need of a computer and internet access for remote learning.



Blue Cross of Idaho is pitching in $100,000 to the Close the Divide campaign.



That's enough for a few hundred laptops.



Idaho Gov. Brad Little and representatives of Idaho Business for Education joined Blue Cross for the announcement Thursday morning at Endeavour Elementary School in Nampa.



Many Idaho school districts are starting the school year with students learning from home.

Officials estimate that 200,000 Idaho students need a computer to close the digital divide, so they are ready for the first day of school.



Idaho Business for Education plans to purchase newer, more consistent brands of computers for Idaho students.