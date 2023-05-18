Bishop Kelly freshman nominated as Idaho's winner in Doodle for Google contest

Bishop Kelly's Seoyoon Song is one of 55 students nationwide competing for a $30,000 college scholarship and a chance to have their art on the Google homepage.

BOISE, Idaho — Bishop Kelly High School freshman Seoyoon Song has been named Idaho's winner and one of 55 finalists nationwide for this year's Doodle for Google student competition.

K-12 students across the United States were tasked with creating their own Google logo with the prompt, "I am grateful for …" Out of thousands of student entries, Song's creative art was chosen to represent the Gem State in the national competition.

Song is one of 55 state and territory winners. Her peers at Bishop Kelly High School celebrated the impressive nomination with a surprise assembly this week.

Starting Thursday, people can vote to determine five national finalists, with one in each age group. Voting runs through May 25. Then, Google will announce the five finalists for the doodle competition, with the winner getting their art placed on the Google homepage for a day.

In addition to having their art seen by millions on Google, this year's winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will earn a $50,000 tech package. The school can use the money to create or improve an existing computer lab or technology program.

To vote for Song and to see a full list of state winners for the Doodle for Google student competition, click here.

