Middle school is supposed to be the toughest transition years of a young life.

It comes with all kinds of new pressures for kids -- a new school and classes plus different academic and social expectations. There's also new grounds for bullying.

But where does most of the pressure on youth come from? Parents? Teachers? Or is it self-imposed?

Heritage Middle School in the West Ada School District has 1,250 kids in attendance and 120 of them are in the Gifted and Talented program.

We gathered a small group of them from 6th, 7th, and 8th grades and asked them: Is there too much pressure pre-high school?

"Very rarely," said Jack Evans, a 7th grader. "Most of the time not, but every once in a while, like finals."

"Every single class, here’s a big project," agreed 6th grader Asher Niemi.

"I see it as opportunity, it’s a pressure to excel but not in a way that you have to do amazing," said Sebastian Kou, an 8th grader. "It kind of pushes me to try to be my best, the best person I can be academically. But it’s not really a pressure thing, I think it’s just more of an opportunity."

Social media has proven to be a primary source of pressure and anxiety for kids. Around 68 percent of teens ages 13 and 14 use it and average about nine hours a day on it, according to newportacademy.com's mental health resources. 50 percent of teenagers say they are addicted to social media, and studies show it can lead to depression or attention disorders.

Some of the students we spoke to have actually self-regulated their time spent on social media.

"I got sucked into it," said 8th grader Josie Moody. "And it’d be like, I get on it for, like, 10 minutes and the next thing I knew it was like an hour and I’m like, ‘Shoot, like, I just wasted all that time.' And so I decided to just stop going into it."

The downside of being instantly and constantly connected is the potential for bullying online or it actually happening in the halls.

According to the U.S. government, Twenty-eight percent of American teenagers have been bullied, with the highest concentration happening in middle school. Seven in 10 U.S. students say they've seen it in their school.

But even being in the Gifted and Talented program that doesn't appear to be a problem at Heritage.

"I don’t really think people treat you differently," Sebastian said. "It’s just kind of a thing that you’re in."

The students were asked if any of them had ever heard of any threats to the school, and even that doesn't seem to be a concern.

"I don’t let it trouble me because I’m like, ‘It’s not really happening here that much,’" said Brighton Donohue, a 7th grader. "'Cause we’re just, like, a small town in Idaho."

There's a big national number out there that shows teenage depression jumping 37 percent in 10 years. Of those, more than three million had at least one major depressive episode in 2016. Girls are three times more likely to experience one than boys between the ages of 12 and 17.

The dark side of that would be causing harm to others or one's self. Homicide is the third leading cause of death for young people while suicide is the second highest from ages 10 to 24.

While nobody we spoke with has been a victim of violence, a few have heard from friends about hurting themselves.

"It’s just, it’s scary, you know," Dallan said. "Because there’s nothing you can do about it and you almost feel responsible for what’s going to happen. And so you feel like you want to do something and you have to, but you can’t."

"I’ve had friends who have said something like that," Jack added. "And I feel, like, helpless in a way because if I’m not with them I can’t help them in some way. It's like Dallan said, I almost feel responsible because I couldn’t help and they told me about it. But nothing’s actually ever happened."

Idaho continues to rank one of the highest when it comes to suicide rates, 50 percent higher than the national average. Between 2013 and 2017, 110 Idaho kids between six and 18 years-old died by suicide, according to Idaho Health and Welfare.

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression or thoughts of suicide please call or text Idaho's Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.