Amazon donates more than 1,500 books to Nampa school

NAMPA, Idaho — Today is World Book Day!
And to celebrate Amazon donated hundreds of books to Park Ridge Elementary School in Nampa.
"Amazon is excited to recognize World Book Day locally with a donation of more than 1,500 books to students at Park Ridge Elementary," said Tim McIntosh, general manager of Amazon's Nampa fulfillment center. "We're also working with the school to identify ways to partner going forward, offering support for STEM education and literacy programs."
Amazon is now a partner with Park Ridge and Treasure Valley Learning Academy.
A new middle school will be opening this fall on the Park Ridge campus.
Nampa’s Amazon fulfillment center’s goal is to support STEM mentorship and literacy programs moving forward.
