MIDDLETON -- Bond measures aimed at providing upgrades and easing extreme overcrowding in the Middleton School District were rejected by voters again Tuesday.

The November election marked the third time Middleton had attempted to pass the $28.8 million combined bond. After failed to get voters' backing in August, the district split the measure up into three separate bonds, which would have provided money for building a new elementary school, improving security and funding other upgrades, and purchasing land for future schools, respectively.

MORE: Middleton School District goes back to voters with bond for a third time

All three bonds fell short of the two-thirds supermajority vote needed to pass.

The failure is a blow to the district, where some schools are operating at 160 percent of capacity as growth in the area continues to balloon.

Approving the bond would not have increased taxes for Middleton residents.

The school district had previously mulled bringing in portable classrooms or moving elementary-aged students into the middle school if the bond failed again.

The "no" vote comes less than a week after controversy roiled the Middleton School District. Photos of teachers and staff members at Heights Elementary dressed up as the border wall and Mexicans - complete with stereotypical garb including ponchos, sombreros and fake mustaches - were posted on the district's official Facebook page.

RELATED: Middleton teachers dress up as Mexicans, border wall

Although the pictures were later deleted, screenshots of the Halloween costumes went viral, drawing outrage and accusations of racism from people across the country. Fourteen members of the elementary school's staff were placed on administrative leave.

It's not clear to what extent the controversy affected the bond vote. Some in Middleton had decried the teachers' punishment, complaining in a petition the photos were "blown out of proportion."

The Middleton School District has not indicated whether they will try to pass the bond for a fourth time.

© 2018 KTVB