NAMPA — Decision 2018 is just over a month away.

You may already have an absentee ballot and some of you have reached out to us with questions about a couple of the issues on the ballot.

One of them is a $39 million levy for the College of Western Idaho.

CWI is looking for voter approval in Ada and Canyon counties to raise $39 million to pay for the construction of a new Health Science Building.

CWI officials say that building would allow for the school to combine and consolidate all of the health science programs under one building and facility.

There are currently more than 10,000 open healthcare positions in Idaho and school officials say this would provide students with better opportunities.

If the levy passes, the new 4-story building would open by 2022.

College of Western Idaho President Berton Glandon explains why this is so important for the community, regardless if you have a student currently attending the school.

"If you're in your senior years you're going to want to have a high-quality professionals to take care of you," said Glandon. "And we know that there is a huge shortage today and that's only going to get more impactful as the community ages and goes along. This is a first attempt to get that and try and get in front of that need for healthcare officials across the Treasure Valley."

Right now, the state government has given CWI $10 million and that has to be paired with that $39 million by next June.

If Idaho voters reject the levy, that $10 million will go away.

If the levy passes, we are told it would increase property taxes for residents by about $8.42 for every $100,000 of taxable property value per year.

To pass, the levy needs 55 percent approval from voters.

