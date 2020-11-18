3 schools in Nampa School District move to virtual learning beginning Thursday

NAMPA, Idaho — Three schools in the Nampa School District will move to online-only instruction beginning Thursday, Nov. 19. The district made the decision after staff members in these schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Lone Star Middle School, Central Elementary and Snake River Elementary will transition students to a virtual learning method beginning Thursday. They will remain in virtual learning until Nov. 30.
Specifics regarding how many faculty members in each school tested positive for COVID-19 are not available.
"We hope this will allow for a chance to recover and get a fresh restart," said Nampa School District communications director Kathleen Tuck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: