3 schools in Nampa School District move to virtual learning beginning Thursday

Students in three of Nampa's schools will move to online learning due to staff members being out with COVID-19.

NAMPA, Idaho — Three schools in the Nampa School District will move to online-only instruction beginning Thursday, Nov. 19. The district made the decision after staff members in these schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Lone Star Middle School, Central Elementary and Snake River Elementary will transition students to a virtual learning method beginning Thursday. They will remain in virtual learning until Nov. 30.

Specifics regarding how many faculty members in each school tested positive for COVID-19 are not available.

"We hope this will allow for a chance to recover and get a fresh restart," said Nampa School District communications director Kathleen Tuck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

