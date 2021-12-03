3 men left in the running for Middleton schools superintendent

The three men are scheduled to have face-to-face interviews on Monday, March 15.



Board Chairman Kirk Adams said the finalists are: Glen Croft, Jeff Dillion and Marc Gee.



The interviews will be conducted Monday evening, Adams said, adding he expects the board to make a decision that night.



Adams said the board will not hold an open house for the candidates because of COVID concerns, and results of recent surveys with district parents, staff and students provided community feedback to develop questions during the hiring process.



Croft is the current principal at Middleton Academy, He started in Aug. 2019, after leaving the Marsing School District where he served as an elementary principal, districtwide instructional coach and curriculum director during a period of three years.



Croft worked in the Middleton School District from 2011-2016 as the secondary summer school principal for two years and was a teacher at the Academy for five years. He was an adjunct instructor at College of Western Idaho for 2.5 years and served as a graduate and research assistant at Boise State University for three years.



Dillion has been superintendent of the Wilder School District since Dec. 2012. He also serves as principal of the elementary school, a position he held starting in 2008. He was Wilder's K-12 assistant principal during the 2007-2008 school year. Prior to taking a job in Wilder, Dillion worked in Sunnyside, Wash., elementary and middle schools between 2001 and 2007.



Gee has been superintendent at Preston School District since July of 2015, and has served as an online principal of Idaho Digital Learning Alliance since June 2011. He was Garden Valley School District superintendent for one year and he held positions in the Sugar-Salem School District as a principal and teacher during an eight-year period.



The Middleton School Board has set the salary range for the new superintendent between $120,000 and $140,000.



Superintendent Kristin Beck, who stepped into the role as superintendent in July 2020, plans to return as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.