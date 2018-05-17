TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Idaho has selected 17 schools to receive a grant that aims to prevent suicide by building a system to help students cope with life's challenges.

The Times-News reports the Sources of Strength grant awarded through the state Department of Education in partnership with the Idaho Lives Project helps middle and high school students identify coping skills and learn how to reach out to others.

South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls will be among the schools to receive the grant next school year. The school will receive $2,400 to implement the program.

South Hills counselor Sheri Remming says teachers will nominate students to serve as peer mentors to help lead the program. She says the program intends to build trust and ensure that students have someone to talk with.

