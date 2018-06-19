BOISE - City leaders are celebrating the opening of Boise's newest park.

Mayor Dave Bieter and others were on hand for a dedication ceremony at Franklin Park.

The three-acre park is located at the intersection of Franklin Road and Orchard Street.

In addition to dedicating the park, they also hosted an ice cream social.

Officials say phase 1 of construction is now complete and includes parking, sidewalks, irrigation systems, turf and trees.

Future plans for the park include a restroom, playground and shelters.

© 2018 KTVB