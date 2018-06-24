BOISE - Several former Boise State football players were back in Boise this weekend, helping out with the 2nd annual 4TheAbility Frampcamp Football Camp.

The youth football camp was held all weekend at East Junior High for kids ages 6-11 as well as an older age group for kids ages 12-18.

Tons of former Broncos were on hand to help out in coaching and teaching during the camp, including the likes of Shane Williams-Rhodes, Armand Nance, Corey Bell, and even current New York Giants defensive backs Donte Deayon and Darian Thompson.

“"It's really been fun, it's been exciting, it's like the first time coming back in a while, so it just feels different you know? Now the position and status that you come back at, it's glorified more than it was before, so now it's like I really got to use this platform to help these kids,” Deayon said.

“It's awesome, to be able to come back and just feel the atmosphere, Boise feels different than a lot of other places, in a way, it kind of feels like home a bit. So to be able to come back and spend some time with the kids and help them get better not only as football players, but as young men, it's been an awesome experience so far," Thompson said.

That duo combined for 36 interceptions during their careers at Boise State (Thompson 19, Deayon 17). Thompson’s 19 career interceptions continues to be the Mountain West Conference career interception record. The former Bronco teammates are still teammates now in the NFL with the New York Giants.

“Just like it was in Boise, not much changed except for the uniform, so hopefully that will continue to last, and we are enjoying each other,” Thompson said. “That doesn’t happen often and you know for me and Donte to be on the same team, we are extremely blessed. He’s one of my closest brothers, and it’s fun to see him grow, as a football player, as well as a human being.”

“It’s big, we still room together when we go out on the road, and in training camp, we are in the hotel together and we know how we play, we know each other, so that knowledge and bouncing it back and forth between us, it helps a lot,” Deayon said.

Thompson, the Giants 2016 3rd round pick, finished last year with 75 total tackles, he also had one interception and six pass deflections.

“Things are going good. We are starting to get more and more familiar with the new coaching staff, and we are excited to get things rolling in training camp,” Thompson said.

Deayon played in four games last season with the Giants, recording 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

The duo has also had the opportunity to compete against one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Odell Beckham Jr., and that continues to be a big benefit for both of the former Broncos.

“You make a play on (Odell), it's like yeah, I just did that, so just building that confidence, you know the dudes one of the top in the league, so it makes you hone your craft,” Deayon said.

“It's extremely helpful, (he's) one of the best to do it, there's no way to get better without going against somebody that is a little more skilled than you are, so one day I'll be on that level and he'll help get me there," Thompson said.

The New York Giants begin training camp on July 25.

© 2018 KTVB